ROCK RIDGE, FL (WGGB/WSHM) - Hurricane Dorian slammed the Bahamas as a Category Five storm.
Many in Florida were expecting it to make landfall there, but it had a slight change in path.
Speaking to us by phone, Tony Hopkins still said he'd rather be safe than sorry.
"It's been a lot of preparation, but, because I think the storm is moving so slow, everybody seems to be in a ready state right now. In our neighborhood, at least 90% of houses are boarded up,” Hopkins tells us.
Hopkins tells Western Mass News that living so close to the coast, he's noticed an uptick in the number of people buying generators.
"We have hurricane warnings. They said, even if the eye doesn't get to the space coast, we're still going to probably get Category One or Two winds because of how big the storm is,” stated Hopkins.
On a day where people are usually celebrating the Labor Day holiday, he says that's far from the case in the Sunshine State.
Many gas stations, he says, are closed and supermarket shelves empty.
"I think we're all just going to really be in awe when we see how much damage was done to the Bahamas once it's gone. It's just a big hurricane. You have to be ready,” says Hopkins.
Hopkins has been in Florida since 1995 so he's lived through plenty of hurricanes.
This one, he says, is not one to take your chances on.
"Our prayers are with our family and everybody in the path of this storm, and hope they're ready and heed the warnings from the authorities that, ‘Hey, be safe. Don't chance it’,” added Hopkins.
