WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Earlier this week, Governor Charlier Baker gave certain non-essential businesses the green light to open for remote sales only.
Flower shops were among those on the list and this go-ahead coming right before Mother's Day has these stores playing catch-up.
Durocher Florist in West Springfield was shut down, like all other non-essential businesses in Massachusetts, back on March 17.
“Unfortunately, all of our employees have been laid off and we took it hard,” said Heather Sullivan, owner of Durocher Florist.
Sullivan told Western Mass News that being closed during the spring has been rough on the business.
“The busiest months for us really start March, April, May. In March, we start gearing up for Easter, Administrative Professionals Day. Obviously, Mother's Day is the busiest day of the year, graduations, we have First Communions, all those things, and just not happening,” Sullivan explained.
Good news came this week as the governor lifted restrictions for some non-essential businesses.
Now, business is booming at the flower shop.
"Oh, the flood gates were open this week,” Sullivan said.
With Mother's Day on Sunday, orders are flooding in. Customers still can't come into the store under Baker's orders, but flowers can be delivered with social distancing practices in place.
"We're also doing no-contact deliveries, so we can't just go to someone's door anymore and wait for someone to answer...we have to leave it and then they come to the door,” Sullivan said.
Safety and cleaning are other requirements.
"We're back to our normal hours, but part of the new guidelines are that we have to be open a little bit less time to make sure we're taking time to properly clean and sanitize,” Sullivan explained.
While the shop is now open, even on Mother's Day and taking orders online, Sullivan said the future is still unpredictable.
"It's still going to be an undetermined future. There's still so many events that are cancelled that would normally keep us going...That's our bread and butter. For the next few months, it's going to be tough,”
