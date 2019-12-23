SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mercy Medical Center is implementing new visitation restrictions effective immediately due to a recent influx of flu and flu-like illnesses
This comes about a month after Baystate Children's Hospital issued its own set of restrictions due to the cold and flu season.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying the number of cases continues to increase across the country.
19 children have died of the flu this season and, when it comes to the flu, the CDC says kids have the second highest rate of hospitalization.
Now hospitals are taking preventative steps to make sure patients don't get the flu and they're asking you do the same at home.
The latest report this week from the CDC shows seasonal influenza activity in the US continues to increase and has been elevated now for 6 weeks.
Now Mercy Medical Center is limiting two guests per patient with no visitors under 14 allowed.
Baystate Children's Hospital announcing a change to its visitor policy back in November in hopes of protecting youth patients in advance - also limiting two guests per patient with no visitors under 12 allowed.
Now doctors are urging parents to take preventative steps as flu cases continue to rise.
Dr. John O'Reilly, Chief of General Pediatrics Baystate Health says, "They're kind of wiped out they don't want to get out of bed they want to just sit and lie on the couch."
That's part of the symptoms Dr. O'Reilly says he's getting but he has advice for parents deciphering the flu from a respiratory illness.
"If they have a super high fever 102, 103 or more they have a bad cough and they really feel miserable."
Indicating it's likely a case of the flu and requires medical attention. But if you're feeling under the weather and not seeing those symptoms there are things you can do to feel better like staying hydrated.
"Fluids also help keep the respiratory secretions from clogging and causing more complications," notes Dr. O'Reilly.
Complications like pneumonia which can happen if bacteria builds up.
"Don't just lie there get up that helps your lungs open up a little bit it helps you couch and clear some secretions in lungs," he adds.
Dr. O'Reilly says moving around is the best thing you can do, but don't push yourself.
"You want to listen to your body," he tells Western Mass News.
If you're not sick and don't want to get sick at any of those upcoming holiday parties Dr. O'Reilly recommends washing your hands, not sharing glasses and drinks ...and when in a group avoid rubbing your nose and touching your eyes if you've been using common surfaces.
