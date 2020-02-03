SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On top of the spread of the coronavirus, we are also in the peak flu season.
Western mass news dug deeper into where case numbers are at across the state and here in our area.
Springfield's AFC Urgent Care is open from 8 in the morning until 8 at night and the staff there said they have been slammed for the entire 12 hours they are open.
There wasn't an empty seat in the waiting room at AFC Urgent Care in Springfield Monday when Western Mass News stopped by.
Physician Assistant Louise Cardellina told us they are seeing double the average amount of patients per day for this time of year.
"It’s been very busy with the flu right now. So busy that we ran out of testing for the flu and we just treated presumptively. That only lasted a couple of hours and we got more in. It’s testing positive for at least 10 people today so far. It’s out there, it’s pretty ramped," Cardellina explained.
The state's Department of Public Health released the latest flu numbers for last week.
They show an increase in flu-like illnesses, the red line showing this year compared to last year in blue and the previous flu season in green.
And a spike in more confirmed cases of influenza b than influenza A, with the total number still on the rise week to week.
"More B than usual. Usually this time of years it’s more a and later on, B starts kicking in, but b has been very prevalent this year and I think part of it is a lot of people didn’t get their flu vaccine and it’s just spreading," Cardellina said.
AFC Urgent Care said it is still not too late to get your flu shot!
You'll be protecting yourself and those around you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.