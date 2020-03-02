EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With concerns over the flu and coronavirus growing throughout the area, the spread of germs is causing many to purchase hand sanitizer.
This time of year, parents are on-alert with the spreading of the germs.
Getarra Gillin from Springfield told Western Mass News being a mother, she's always monitoring her kids because they try to get their hands on anything.
"My son...he likes to touch a lot of things, so I try to redirect him and remind him to keep his hands clean because there's a lot of germs floating around," Gillin said.
This year, the spreading of flu and concerns over coronavirus has left the founder of 'Safehands' and director of Pediactric Services of Springfield Dr. Jay Ruebens very busy with a focus on hand sanitizer.
"We always see an increase during back to school season and cold and flu because there's an awareness of infection and cross-contamination and the epicenter of any infect control is to use hand santizier. That's what the CDC wants everybody to do," Ruebens noted.
Now, with the increasing number of flu cases and nearly 90 cases of the coronavirus in the U.S., Ruebens said business is booming.
"The coronavirus, we see a huge spike...products are going on masks, hand sanitizer, a temperature check they put on their forehead to put on their fever... Anything in and around prevention and infection control, but mostly those three items."
While ingredients like alcohol is the primary killer of germs, Ruebens said they've created a chemical that is even more effective.
"We invented a product that's called benzelkonium chloride," Ruebens noted.
This preventative hand sanitizer kills off 99.99 percent of germs.
Ruebens said once his company saw the outbreak of the coronavirus and flu, they immediately ramped up their production. He sayid one issue is many of their products come from China, the origin of the Wuhan coronavirus.
"The little bit of the hurdle is we have to get some products and packaging from overseas and right now, China is holding that up, so we do have resources here, domestically to bring in the packaging that we need," Ruebens said.
While this hand sanitizer is not the definite cure of the virus and flu, Ruebens said using it on a daily basis can most certainty help.
These products are available to patients in the office, but they are also being sold at stores in the area. For more information, CLICK HERE.
