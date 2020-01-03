SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local pediatrician said they are seeing an uptick in child flu cases around Western Mass.
And with kids back in school after a long winter break, numbers are only expected to rise.
Pediatrician Dr. John Kelley with Redwood Pediatricians said that flu numbers are ahead of where they normally are, this time of year.
In Western Mass, we typically see numbers spike in February or March, but this year we started to see it late December.
Those statistics are concerning to medical professionals because typically the spread of flu, especially in children, gets worse when school is in session.
Meaning, it could only be a matter of time before we see another spike in numbers.
"Especially with school starting back after the holidays a couple weeks down the road, we will see another blimp in the radar in cold and probably flu because kids will be getting back together and mixing things up," said Kelley.
However, he said there are a few things you can do to fight the flu and keep your kids healthy.
For starters, it's never too late to get your flu shot. He said you can always go to your local pediatrician or pharmacy to get them.
And close behind the importance of getting your flu shot, is the importance of washing your hands.
He suggests choosing sticky soap for your children to use, so that it is more difficult to get off. He said that will ensure they are washing their hands long enough and getting the bad bacteria under control.
He also had some significant advice on when is the right time to keep your kids home from school.
