SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We are now on the cusp of flu season, and Americans this year are being strongly encouraged to get the influenza vaccine to avoid what doctors are calling the twin-demic.
The collision of flu season with the COVID-19 pandemic is putting healthcare's infrastructure to the test.
“We really need to be aware when flu and COVID hit at the same time which they will do this fall and winter, that we need to be prepared to respond in real-time,” health systems expert Dr. Julie Swann said.
Swann said it's not a matter of if but when the coronavirus and influenza will overlap.
That's why she recommends a flu shot sooner rather than later.
“That will reduce the number of infections we have from influenza and reduce the severity of the disease,” she said.
A former adviser to the CDC during the H1N1 pandemic in 2009, Swann said there was less confusion in 2009.
“For H1N1, we had a little more preparation in terms of information coming out about the vaccine and the distribution and logistics,” she said.
As healthcare and supply chain experts now plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution, she said getting the flu shot now will help ensure there isn't a lack of resources.
“If we can get them now before the COVID vaccine comes out we can make sure those sources are kept separate and we can make sure the resources are not in competition with one another,” she said.
Questions are now surrounding how regulators will handle both vaccines at the same time, another reason doctors like Swann are pushing the influenza vaccine with hospital capacity a concern.
“That can both help our hospital capacity for COVID and it could also reduce the possibility of co-infection of both viruses,” she said.
When a COVID-19 vaccine is ready, she said first, it will go to targeted locations.
“It’s going to go to hospitals, government institutions like the military,” she said. “There is going to be a supply chain oriented around pharmacies like CVS, Walgreens and others.”
Even when there are more doses available, there could be fewer distribution points, meaning people may not be able to get it at every doctor’s office or pharmacy.
“The COVID-19 vaccine -- it does appear it has special cold storage requirements which is stronger than what we usually see for an influenza vaccine or others,” she said.
That's why not every facility may be able to store the vaccine. Swann said when the COVID-19 shot is ready, it's likely we still will need to social distance, wear masks, and sanitize while not knowing how effective it is at first.
