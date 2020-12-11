WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If your children attend public school or daycare, you have less than three weeks to get them the flu vaccine.
The governor’s flu vaccine mandate applies to all children older than six months and the deadline is December 31.
West Springfield School Supt. Tim Connor said the district will hold multiple flu vaccine clinics at the middle school to help busy families get their child the flu shot before December 31.
“We started to think about ways that we could support families, understanding that getting the flu shot can be a challenge right now,” Connor said.
Time is running out to get the flu shot for your child.
Governor Charlie Baker imposed a mandate that all children over six months of age attending day care, public schools, and state universities must get the flu vaccine or risk being barred from attending class.
Many families across the state have fought the mandate, some even filing a lawsuit against the state back in the fall.
Right now, the deadline is December 31.
“We’re just moving forward with what we know, which is that it’s a requirement for every child whether they’re hybrid in person or remote,” Connor noted.
West Springfield has secured 300 doses and parents can schedule an appointment for the first clinic on December 15 by calling their child’s school nurse.
The mandate has faced criticism, even from parents who normally get their child the flu vaccine.
“We’re having an issue with COVID. We’re not having an issue with the flu, so I don’t love the mandate,” said Cristina Ieraci.
Ieraci told Western Mass News that she got her daughter the vaccine sooner than she normally would have any other year.
“I definitely made it a lot more of a priority this year, certainly wasn’t going to skip it because I value my daughter’s education and I want her in school,” Ieraci noted.
The governor has said it was imposed because of the COVID-19 pandemic in an attempt to limit flu-like symptoms in emergency rooms and hospitals.
Ieraci hopes the mandate won’t become a yearly requirement
“When do we determine an end date…and how far do we let this go?” Ieraci added.
The first flu shot clinic will be here at West Springfield Middle School on December 15. Again, parents must call their child’s school nurse to reserve a slot.
