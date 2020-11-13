EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In the midst of the pandemic, appointments for flu shots are filling up fast.
Western Mass News checked in with local doctors on the availability of flu vaccines, especially following the governor’s mandate for all students to be vaccinated.
“It probably makes up 80 percent of my day, thinking about influenza and vaccination,” said Dr. John Kelley with Redwood Pediatrics.
Kelley said his office has been busy vaccinating children in western Massachusetts.
“What we are doing is vaccinating everyone who comes in the office for any reason…and we have been doing drive-through flu clinic, so people can come through, register, drive around the building, our staff gives the flu vaccine while they’re still in the car,” Kelley added.
It comes ahead of the statewide mandate that requires all students to get their flu shot before the end of the year.
“Not only is it for school students, but it’s also a preschool student, college students in Massachusetts…and as I understand it, most of the districts even - if they’re not in-person and remote learning - they’re still going to require students to get it,” Kelley explained.
Kelley said that this push from the state is bringing in patients who haven’t been vaccinated in years past.
“The vast majority of patients in our office have gotten the flu shot routinely for years. It’s just what they do every fall. There’s a handful of folks that this is the first time the children have had a flu shot and they’re doing it because of the mandate and they’re kind of being reluctant, dragging their feet about it,” Kelley said.
Kelley told Western Mass News that while some may not want to be vaccinated, the state makes it very easy for children to be vaccinated.
“I think it comes from the top. The state makes the vaccination a priority. All of the vaccinations for our children come from the state of Massachusetts paid for by the taxpayers of Massachusetts,” Kelley noted.
It’s something he said will actually help with the supply and demand concerns this year.
“I think we’ve had one day where we were down without any vaccine in the office, but that’s been the exception, not the rule, this season…Usually, we order private with vaccines for our staff and patient over age 19…but this year we haven’t been able to get our hands on the private flu vaccine,” Kelley said.
Even though his office has yet to see a case this year, Kelley is siding with the state and said it’s best to be safe rather than sorry.
“From my standpoint as a pediatrician, it’s a good public health move. This is for our community in order to keep flu down this fall and winter. We really need to do as much vaccination as you can…so get your flu shot…I guess that’s my closing message,” Kelley said.
