SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Temperatures just barely got to thirty degrees today around western Mass and in just forty-eight hours from now, we’re going to see a sixty degree weekend in January, possibly breaking a record here in western Mass.
"That spells disaster for peach crop for sure," Alex Vaughn, manager of Red Fire Farm, tells us.
Western Mass could see a new January record with temps expected to jump upwards of thirty degrees from Thursday to the weekend.
"Unusual to be this warm this time of year, absolutely, but do we break records? Sure, and this is going to be one of those times where we’re flirting with record highs," Meteorologist Dan Brown stated.
Some around western Mass are keeping their eyes on the temps in these next few days, hoping to leave the scarves and gloves home for a weekend, but some local farmers are especially keeping a close eye.
"This weekend in particular is definitely going to be pretty strange to have sixty degrees in January. Peaches among the fruiting crops have a little bit more of a tendency to emerge from dormancy a little bit quicker," continued Vaughn
Alex Vaughn, manager of Red Fire Farm tells Western Mass News that the fluctuation in temperatures is especially dangerous for their fruit trees, but the real problem is if a temperature change like this will continue to happen throughout the next few months.
"Particularly for things we’ve got in the ground outside right now, like strawberries and garlic. The freezing and thawing, if that continues to happen throughout the Winter, we run a greater risk of those things moving up in the ground and actually poking out, and then having difficulty with crop success next season," explained Vaughn.
Vaughn says peaches are most likely to get confused with the warmer temperatures, a problem that could lead to no peach crops come late Summer.
"Those buds break and they emerge. If they get frosted, that crop is done for the most part. Maybe some survive, but you could lose your whole crop," added Vaughn.
Vaughn says, back in 2016, Massachusetts had virtually no peach crops, because of the constant fluctuating temperatures that Winter.
He said if the temperature spikes and then drops come February or March, his peaches will be in trouble.
