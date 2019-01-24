WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This weather isn't making it any easier for potholes to be patched up.
With the snow and ice melting, DPW officials said the roads could get worse as the cracks in the pavement may expand.
Many auto body shops also said that they are getting ready for an increase in calls.
Across many streets in western Massachusetts is the sound of cars and trucks hitting potholes.
"After this rain and cold weather, we're going to get a lot popping up," said Trevor Wood with West Springfield DPW.
Public works crews have spent much of the winter patching up potholes because of all the rain and warmer temperatures, but with the weekend storm and now all of the rain melting, things could get a bit tricky on the roads.
"When the cold weather happens and then we get this warm air, all these potholes just open up all over. The plows are hitting the streets, making it thinner and the potholes just open up," Wood explained.
In West Springfield, the town has a big truck that they've dubbed the terminator. It's a pothole patcher that Wood said is one of a kind. It sat in the garage on this rainy day, but he said that it will be out in full force after it drys out.
"This is the emulsion truck spray patcher that the emulsion gets heated up to about 150, 160 degrees and it mixes with stone and we just spray the holes with the emulsion, lay the stone, mix it together, and spray the dry stuff on the top and cars hit it and flatten it out," Wood added.
Over at Springfield Tire and Auto Service, manager Marcos Gonzalez told Western Mass News that they're prepared for an increase in calls over the next few weeks.
"With the snow being here, they can't see them, so you need to drive carefully or else they'll damage their vehicles. It could throw the alignment off and throw the balancing of the wheels off," Gonzalez added.
Wood said that right now, they are just using money in their budget to repair the potholes, but come the summer, they will use Chapter 90 funds, which is money set aside from the federal government based on the amount of roads in your community.
"Definitely stay patient. We'll be out there. Call us if you have any concerns. We'll go check it out," Wood noted.
Many cities and towns have numbers or websites you can go on to report any pothole problems.
