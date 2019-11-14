FluMist aims to take the sting out of flu shot.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - For anyone that dreads getting their flu shot, did you know there is a form of the vaccine that doesn't require a needle?
But according the Department of Public Health, that option is running low.
"So we're heading into the beginning of the season and we're ready," physician assistant Louise Cardallina tells us.
Ready for the flu.
Cardallina says that if you haven't already, now is the time to get vaccinated.
She says that although it's still early in the season, they've already been treating patients.
"We have seen a couple of flu cases. Last week, there was two and it usually starts out like that, and then it gets larger and larger," stated Cardallina.
But if you're not a fan of the flu shot, Cardallina tells Western Mass News that there is an alternative, called FluMist, that could be right for you.
"I think part of it is that people aren't aware of the FluMist being out there. The plus of it is that you don't get a shot. It's a spray that goes into the nose. It's very effective. For adults, they just one spray a year and they are immune. For a child, they get two sprays, one month apart for the first year and then each year after that, they just get one spray," continued Cardallina.
If FluMist sounds like a good option for you, Cardallina says there are a few restrictions.
"It's only good for people between the ages of two and forty-nine. If a child less than five years only has asthma, they can't receive it. A pregnant woman can't receive it. Any compromised people, so HIV positive or on kemo therapy," explained Cardallina.
FluMist is especially popular for children, but according to the state's Department of Public Health, there's a nationwide shortage of the nasal spry
"That happens sometimes when it's used too much or it's not produced in enough quantities," said Cardallina.
And even though FluMist might be running low, the DPH says they have plenty of vaccines in other forms available.
"You can still get your flu shot and when you get your flu shot. it takes two weeks before you're immune," added Cardallina.
