GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WHM)-- A follow-up to an exclusive story. A happy ending for one pitbull, as he has a new home!
Chance, the dog, was dumped on the side of the road in Granby. The woman who picked him up and brought him to the pound, Samantha Pohner told Western Mass News our story helped save Chance's life.
She said his new dad is an Army Veteran who used to be a dog handler. Pohner told Western Mass News the two bonded immediately and that Chance received behavioral training while at the Granby pound.
