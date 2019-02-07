WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Greenfield man has a new lease on life.
You may remember Eric Shippee, who is an employee of Big Y in Greenfield.
When we first introduced Shippee last month, he was taking tri-weekly trips to dialysis treatments.
After more than a two and a half year wait, Shippee finally has a new kidney.
His girlfriend, Cheyenna Woodard, told Western Mass News that Shippee is in recovery at UMass Medical Center after having a transplant early this morning.
We're told Shippee's new kidney came from a deceased donor.
