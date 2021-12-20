CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts is getting $5 million for a new food distribution center to be built in Chicopee.
State and local lawmakers announced the new funding Monday morning, which was approved earlier this month as part of the state's American Rescue Plan Money.
State Senator Eric Lesser said the Food Bank found a spot in Chicopee that will better serve the communities most in need.
"The key thing is this is the central distribution hub...the coordinating place where food is distributed to literal of hundreds of open pantries, churches, where food is then put into people's hands," Lesser explained.
Lesser said the new distribution center will be built near both the Mass. Pike and I-91 to reach more people in need. Thanks to this money, officials said construction will be able to begin as soon as April.
