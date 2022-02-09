HATFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Half a million dollars has been sent to the Food Bank of Western Mass from Cooley Dickinson Hospital to help their patients who experience food insecurity.
Officials told us that this new partnership will start in the spring with the food bank receiving $500,000 over the next four years.
Officials with the food bank told us that this money will be put toward expanding the screening and referral program and help hire a dedicated food assistance referral coordinator.
