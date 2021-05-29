CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The Food Bank of Western Mass is moving to a new home. City and local leaders gathered at the new site in Chicopee Thursday.
On the corner of Carew and East Main Streets, plans were unveiled for a larger, environmentally greener distribution center and headquarters. It's double the size of their current location in Hatfield. The larger and centrally located facility will help the food bank fulfill their mission to provide nutritious food to people in need.
"By moving down to Chicopee we're going to have the capacity and the efficiencies to be able to distribute more healthy food to more people across all four counties of western mass for decades to come," Andrew Morehouse, Executive Director of the food bank of western Massachusetts said.
They plan to move in during the summer of 2023. Last year during the pandemic, demand increased on the food bank's emergency food network by 17-percent. they said they don't expect that to go down anytime soon.
