HATFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Food banks across the country are seeing an increase in donations, in large part due to the U.S and China trade wars, and in western Massachusetts, it's no different.
The Food Bank of Western Mass. is filled with fresh produce and other food items - a positive result of the ongoing trade wars between China and the U.S.
“Over the last 12 months, we’ve actually received a million more pounds of food from what they call the trade mitigation fund to help farmers and as a double whammy help those who are at-risk for hunger," said Food Bank executive director Andrew Morehouse.
Morehouse said they are getting funding and food from the state and federal government as the trade wars continue.
“There’s surplus food with the trade war because farmers can's sell it to buyers in China, so for that reason, the federal government is intervening in the market to support farmers and support those who can't afford to put food on the table," Morehouse added.
In fact, 42 percent of the food received from the federal government during the last 12 months was from the trade mitigation.
You can see all the food with the label ‘USDA’ is from the government. Morehouse told Western Mass News this is a dramatic increase in the amount of healthy food they provide to struggling households.
“...and those million pound of food are equivalent of 854,000 meals and most that food, two-thirds of it, are fresh, perishable foods," Morehouse noted.
In addition to getting food and funding from the federal and state government, the Food Bank also grows their own produce locally.
With the increase in fresh products, the Food Bank has not had any difficulty providing for the local pantries here in western Massachusetts.
“We are in it together. We are a partnership. We can't do our work without the local feeding programs, the pantries, the shelters, and they rely on us to provide the majority of food to them, so as a community, we are able to feed our families in need," Morehouse said.
The Food Bank said they would rather not see a trade war, but they are hopeful the government will continue to support these entities.
“I was just down in Washington D.C earlier this week talking to our federal delegation and everyone of them is continued funding to the trade mitigation funds for this fiscal year,” Morehouse said.
