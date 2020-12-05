SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local families got to load up their cars with food at the Eastfield Mall Saturday, thanks to the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation.

Officials said they had more than 3,000 boxes to hand out, each with 30 pounds of food inside.

The drive was open to the public, and organizers said that the winter weather didn't stop them from giving back.

“We started distributing at about eight o'clock this morning, and we haven't stopped,” one organizer said.

If you're interested in getting one of these boxes, you're in luck. The foundation said they plan to continue throughout December.

All you have to do is register online before picking up your meal. For more information and to register for a kit, you can click here.

