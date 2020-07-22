HATFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker called attention to food insecurity across the state during his COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday.

In western Massachusetts, the need has risen dramatically during the pandemic with more and more families turning to food banks and pantries during this time of uncertainty.

“This is a story that's playing out in place after place after place across the Commonwealth,” Baker explained Wednesday.

Gov. Baker announces grants to keep people fed during pandemic BOSTON (AP) — The first round of grants to food producing and distribution organizations tha…

Today, Baker spotlighted the growing demand for food support among families across the state by announcing funding for many organizations that are trying to help.

“Three million dollars in immediate relief for food banks, which have played a key role in this initiative all along,” Baker added.

The Food Bank of Western Mass. is among those seeing an increase in need.

“We've seen a pretty extensive increase in demand and it started right away in March when everything started to shut down and has really reminded quite high,” said Christina Maxwell, director of programs with the Food Bank of Western Mass.

Maxwell told Western Mass News the food bank initially saw a 20 percent increase in food distribution.

“…And about a third of the people we are seeing are brand new to the emergency food system, so that’s much higher than in a normal month. When maybe 10 percent of people we see are new, now it’s up to 30 percent,” Maxwell noted.

Maxwell said luckily, during this demanding time, local supermarkets and farmers have been donating to the food bank.

“We've also been helped by a federal program and a state program. MEMA is providing us with some food boxes as well and we do have enough food for the demand we are currently seeing,” Maxwell added.

However, the Food Bank of Western Mass. said they have had to adapt new business models to help feed their struggling community

“We have and our member agencies have and our food pantries are doing outdoor distribution and our meal sites offer to-go meals now, rather than sit-down meals,” Maxwell said.

Maxwell added many of the volunteers throughout the emergency food system are elderly, so some were forced to step away, leaving the Food Bank of Western Mass. with fewer volunteers during their most demanding time.

“We are having to adapt the way we get things done and our staff has jumped in to do something they don’t normally need to do,” Maxwell said.

Right now, with so much uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, Maxwell said they are already preparing for an increase in need in these upcoming months.

“If kids are not back in school physically and if meals aren’t available to them as they were in the spring...I’m just not sure if that’s going to be case or not...then we are expecting more people at our pantry and meal sites," Maxwell noted.

With the CARES Act going away at the end of this month, Maxwell believes this will drive struggling families to the emergency food programs.

If you are looking to help the Food Bank of Western Mass., Maxwell said they are looking for volunteers. For more information, you can CLICK HERE.