SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local families got to load up their cars with food at the Eastfield Mall Saturday, thanks to the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation.
Officials said they had more than 3,000 boxes to hand out, each with 30 pounds of food inside.
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local families got to load up their cars with food at the Eas…
The drive was open to the public, and organizers said that the winter weather didn't stop them from giving back.
“We started distributing at about eight o'clock this morning, and we haven't stopped,” one organizer said.
If you're interested in getting one of these boxes, you're in luck. The foundation said they plan to continue throughout December.
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local families got to load up their cars at the Eastfield Mal…
All you have to do is register online before picking up your meal. For more information and to register for a kit, you can click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.