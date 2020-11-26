CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Food pantries who gave out food on Thanksgiving closed a bit early tonight.
Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen served food earlier today to lots of folks, but when it came to dinnertime, like many food pantries across western Massachusetts, they closed up shop.
A majority of the meals went out this afternoon.
Christopher Garcia, who is homeless this Thanksgiving, told Western Mass News he went to a church in Springfield to get a dinner. He was hoping the soup kitchen would be open. He told us the importunate of receiving a meal.
“When you don’t have nobody else around and you’re out here, priorities should be you should be able to get a meal. That should be the priority. That’s the most important. As long as you have a meal, God will take care of the rest. Receive that blessing from wherever,” Garcia explained.
Garcia said he was planning on walking somewhere else he knows of to find food, but he is certainly thankful for the meals he is provided.
