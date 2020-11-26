CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Food pantries and soup kitchens distributed food this Thanksgiving, but things were a bit different this year due the coronavirus pandemic.
Christopher Garcia said he is thankful for the meals he was able to eat on this Thanksgiving and he said he enjoys meeting others who are in a similar situation he is in.
“You could build a better relationship with certain individuals in the same situation, ya know…just share something common that you can relate to being in a certain situation and there’s resources where you can have your needs met,” Garcia added.
Garcia talked about how he went to a church for a Thanksgiving meal. Thursday night, he went to Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry to get a meal.
However, like many pantries and soup kitchens, they closed early this Thanksgiving, but nonetheless, he feels blessed to get a meal from anywhere.
“When you don’t have nobody else around and you’re out here, priorities should be you should be able to get a meal. That should be the priority, that’s the most important. As long as you have a meal, God will take care of the rest. Receive that blessing from wherever,” Garcia noted.
Over at Open Pantry Community Services, they gave out food to those in need this afternoon at High School of Commerce.
Executive Director Terry Maxey said they saw steady traffic.
“Despite the pandemic and the restrictions that were placed on us, we were able to provide 450 meals to our community,” Maxey explained.
Maxey told Western Mass News last year, they served 600 meals, but this time around with the rainy weather, they weren’t sure how many people would show up to get food.
“It was raining. We figured out that we weren’t going to get that much traffic, but in fact, we did. As the weather broke, more people started coming out,” Maxey added.
Open Pantry Community Services delivered 310 meals and they handed out 140 at High School of Commerce, making the total of 450 meals served.
