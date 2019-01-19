CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Day 29 of the government shutdown and as furloughed federal workers continue to go without pay a local food pantry is opening its doors to help.
Project H.O.P.E Pantry at House of Refuge International on New Ludlow Road in Chicopee will be open today from 1 to 4 p.m.
Their director tells Western Mass News this is an extension to their normal monthly hours.
The pantry has close to 7,000 pounds of food and wants to give it all away to help families of government workers. The pantry is open to all including residents in surrounding communities.
Project Hope Pantry is located at 292 New Ludlow Road in Chicopee, MA.
We're told, you just need to share your first name and how many people are in the home and their ages. A Federal ID is helpful.
