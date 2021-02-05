(WGGB/WSHM) -- It's been anything but business as usual for food trucks during the pandemic and with many of them ineligible to receive small business aid from the state, they had to get creative in order to keep their businesses alive.
Nicole Ortiz bought Crave Food Truck in February 2020, right before the pandemic hit. What some would view as a bold move paid off for Ortiz, at least while the weather cooperated.
“I feel like we’ve done really well. We’ve gotten a lot of support from the community and I think it’s really mainly just because it’s a safer option than going inside and eating inside of a restaurant…just pulling up to the food truck, grabbing your food, and heading home,” Ortiz said.
However, Ortiz told Western Mass News that once winter hit, all that changed.
“We closed down mid-December just because it’s so cold. It’s hard to clean the truck and the pipes freeze and things like that, so we decided to just close ‘til spring,” Ortiz explained.
With her creative juices flowing, she decided to offer her food truck menu items via delivery. For a $5 fee, within an eight-mile radius, Crave will deliver the food right to your door.
“We’ve been doing deliveries for dinner a couple times a week. That’s been going really well. It’s just been keeping us busy and trying different menu items for the off season,” Ortiz added.
Deliveries are available via pre-order only, one week ahead of time. You can pick the time you want the food to arrive and there’s no minimum order requirement.
There are menu options for everyone, including meatless Mondays.
Ortiz said she’s hopeful for better days ahead.
“We’re opening a takeout restaurant on High Street here in Holyoke in the next month and then we’re going to be reopening the food truck as well and probably be moving the food truck to Springfield,” Ortiz noted.
Western Mass News also spoke to a Marine veteran who, after fighting for his country, is now fighting for his business.
“I had practically nothing. I set up at the Drunken Rabbit in South Hadley for two or three weekends and did a couple things at a drive-in concert venue for a couple weekends…that wasn’t, it wasn’t all that good, so yeah… pretty much destroyed my entire season,” said Scott Moore, owner of Bruisers BBQ.
Moore retired from the Marine Corps in 2012 and started his concession trailer. It’s his sole source of income and he’s anticipating another slow start to the season, which typically starts with the St. Patrick’s road race in Holyoke, which is now cancelled for the second year in a row.
For the food truck industry, it’s outdoor dining year round, so while capacity requirements and other restrictions placed on restaurants may not have necessarily applied to them, limits on social gathering did. Their largest source of income - fairs and festivals - vanished.
“I’m working on a location right now that might work out that might be my semi-permanent spot, where I’ll set up three or four days a week and that will be just, that will be what I’ll do until fairs and festivals get going,” Moore added.
His 30-foot trailer is big and heavy and it’s hard to move around daily, so right now, it’s parked in storage. Moore said it’s been exhausting trying to keep up.
“The goal post keeps moving, which is frustrating and I’m just, I’m concerned that even if we do have a fair season this year coming up later in the summer, are people gonna come out?...I can survive one year without being in business. It’s drained the savings account…and, uh…but I can’t, I can’t do two years, so this year, I’m gonna be out on the street corners doing what I gotta do,” Moore said.
Moore did finally receive a grant from the state and said he was shocked he got it, but others haven’t been so lucky.
“I’m glad that I got it. It’s definitely helping keep things going. With the first round of PPP and all that I’m a sole proprietor, so…don’t run a payroll…Based off of the information that I’ve found and the couple things that I’ve worked on and filled out, if you started a business in late 2019 or right at the first of 2020, you don’t qualify for anything because you had to be established,” Moore explained.
There are several businesses that fall under that category, so they’re not getting any aid - including Ortiz’s.
“It’s been tough. There’s a lot of different grants and stuff out there right now and funding for businesses, especially food businesses, but we just weren’t eligible for any of them because we didn’t become a business until June, so we just kind of missed the mark for that,” Ortiz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.