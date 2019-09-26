Foot pursuit in Agawam results in one arrest.

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One man is facing several charges after leading police on a foot pursuit early Thursday morning.
According to Mass State Police officials, around 2:00 a.m., Trooper Jack Doherty assigned to the State Police barracks in Springfield overheard a radio transmission from the Agawam Police Department.
The transmission stated that police in Agawam had attempted to pull a vehicle over and that the driver of the vehicle had eventually pulled over in an unspecified area of Agawam and had fled the scene on foot.
Trooper Doherty and his K9, Duke, immediately rushed to the scene to aid Agawam Police.
Duke was able to pick up the suspect's scent and began leading officials through a field of tall grass.
Officials were lead through the field for a short time before being lead down a trail and into another overgrown field.
As Duke began leading police officials towards the wood line, Trooper Doherty overheard the sound of branches breaking nearby.
Not too long after, the suspect in question came out of the wood line and was taken into custody without incident by the Agawam Police Department.
It was later determined that the suspect that they had been pursuing had two active warrants out for his arrest.
The suspect, who has not yet been identified, is expected to be arraigned in Springfield District Court within the coming days on several charges, including operating under the influence and operating after license suspension.
