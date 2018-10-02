SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Concerns about safety on the football field is in the spotlight after two separate tragedies over the weekend.
A Tennessee State University football player fights for his life after a head injury during a game on Saturday.
The day before, a high school player in Georgia died after collapsing on the sideline.
Trainers at a local college said these incidents highlight the need for continued research to keep players safe.
Dylan Thomas, a 16-year-old junior for the Pike County Georgia Pirates, came out of a football game Friday night with what his coach thought was a leg injury.
Soon after, he said Dylan became incoherent and passed out. Tragically, Dylan died Sunday, and doctors said it was from a head injury.
"They are rare, but it only takes one to bring it to the forefront," said Sue Guyer.
Guyer heads the Exercise Science and Sports Studies department at Springfield College.
"Players are getting bigger, they're getting stronger, the impacts are getting harder," said Guyer.
According to the National Center of Catastrophic Sport Injury Research, in 2017, of the 4.2 million total football players,13 died.
- 4 from direct impact like a head or spinal injury
- 9 from indirect impact like heat stroke
"We have a long way to go because we're learning about concussions every single day. We're definitely moving in the right direction and being more protection of our young athletes then we ever have before," Guyer added.
Guyer said as a whole, coaches today are much more aware and better trained in safety procedures.
"The coaches should be making sure that the players are going in head up. Making sure that they're facing the tackle. Making sure that they're doing things appropriately so that they're not going head down tackle. That's where we see a lot of the injuries," Guyer explained.
Guyer noted researchers are constantly learning more about concussions, and particularly at the high school level.
A top priority has to be training sideline medical providers on the latest protocols.
"Hopefully the research will continue so that we have better sideline assessments of concussions as well," Guyer concluded.
