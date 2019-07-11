Forbes Library closed Monday for water leak repair.

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Forbes Library will be closed Monday, July 15, so that crews can repair a water leak.
Lisa Downing, Director of the Forbes Library, tells us that the leak will be mended by the Northampton Department of Public Works, and that the library is expected to reopen on Tuesday, July 16 at 10:00 a.m.
If the repair takes longer than anticipated, Forbes Library will have a delayed opening.
Further details regarding the water leak have not yet been made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.