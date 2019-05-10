(WGGB/WSHM) -- Hurricane season runs in the Atlantic basin from June 1 to November 1, but there is still plenty of research to do in the off-season.
Just because hurricane season comes to an end, it does not mean that the work of the hurricane hunters or the forecasters of the National Hurricane Center is through.
In fact, there is still much to be done even during the off-season.
"It would be nice if they gave us the rest of the year off, but they don't. We spend a lot of what you would call our tropical storm off-season doing a lot of training. The airplanes, as you can see behind me, are plenty big enough to do cargo missions, so we do a lot of that as well. We also fly winter storms, so it's not just the tropical storms. We got expensive airplanes with all that equipment and crew training ready to go, so we'll go out and fly Nor'easters in this part of the country or Pacific ice storms as well," said Lt. Col. Jeff Ragusa.
The NOAA hurricane hunters also have a busy off-season.
"The past two years, we've done a tornado project out of the southeast region out of Alabama. On Monday, when we get home, we are flying out to Kansas to do a midwest super cell tornado project, so we keep busy year-around, trying to measure what are the other questions in meteorology. How to improve forecasts and warnings for the whole nation, not just hurricanes," said Lt. Commander Robert Mitchell.
The forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are also working all year-round.
"In the off-season, we're focused on the preparation, getting ready for the next season, going out and doing events like this, the Hurricane Awareness Tour, getting people ready. We are also doing all the post analysis from the season before. We just finished up our reports on Michael and Florence in the last few weeks," said Michael Brennan, forecaster with the National Hurricane Center.
It's that post analysis that showed Hurricane Michael was actually a Category 5 hurricane with winds of 160 mph when it made landfall between Mexico Beach and Panama City, FL. That made Michael only the fourth Category 5 hurricane to make landfall in the continental United States and the first since Hurricane Andrew in 1992.
While hurricane forecasts continue to get better, there are some forecasts that the National Hurricane enter Continues to work on improving.
"The intensity forecast is starting to get better, we have a long way to go. We still struggle with these rapid intensification events where storms rapidly strengthen. We're getting better at recognizing when that can occur, but trying to exactly forecast how much strengthening is going to occur and when it's going to start and end is still very difficult," Brennan added.
Ken Graham, director of the National Hurricane Center, also told Western Mass News what the next step is when it comes to hurricane forecasts.
"The next step; behavioral science...making sure that we issue products that are really understood and that people know how to act upon the information that we have," Graham explained.
