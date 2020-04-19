LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials have responded to a house fire at 74 Forest Glen Road in Longmeadow around 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Forest Glen Rd is currently closed as the Longmeadow Fire Department continues to extinguish the flames along with mutual aid from East Longmeadow Fire Department.
There is no word at this moment on the cause for the fire or how much damage was sustained.
Western Mass News crew is currently on scene.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
