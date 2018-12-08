SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The C-3 police unit in Springfield's Forest Park neighborhood held their annual Christmas party Saturday at the Holy Name social center in Springfield.
The party got going at noon and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, as well as families from Forest Park, came to get some food, hot cocoa, and see a very special guest.
Santa was there to meet with kids and it was is all a part of the C-3's mission to interact with the people of the neighborhood they protect in a positive way.
There was face-painting and some community members who attended the event said it was fun for them to celebrate the holidays with the police.
"If you get to talk to police that you don't get to see everyday, also Santa you don't get to see him once a year," said nine year old Roselyn Mendez.
Sarno said that says "this is always a heartwarming event of our Forest Park community, and police coming together as one."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.