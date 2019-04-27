SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Entering into Forest
Park on April 29th might turn out to be a little difficult.
Starting on Monday, the Main Greeting Road at the Summer Ave. entrance will be closed to all traffic until further notice.
This is part of efforts to repair the collapsed culvert at Swam Pond.
The Department of Parks, Building, and Recreation Management is focused on the replacement and repair of the collapsed culvert.
The project is designed to replace not only the culvert, but also to enhance the landscape of the park, restore the overall structure, and remove anything that was damaged by the water levels that increased.
Officials have said the tennis court and the technical training facility still will be accessible, but visitors should expect delays and detours for all bikers, runners, and cars.
Barricades have been placed just beyond the Cry Arena and the tennis court that is near the entrance to the Main Greeting Road.
For those who look to access the rest of the park officials have been asked for visitors to take the Trafton Road or take the Route 5 to enter the park.
It has been reported that the culvert project will be completed by November 1st or 2019.
