SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was the 30th year that the neighborhood has held this event and they said it's important for the sake of maintaining a strong community.
Magnolia Terrace in Springfield's Forest Park neighborhood was blocked off to traffic Saturday night.
Neighbors came out to celebrate Illumination Night.
Victor Davila, President of the Forest Park Association explain the importance of the event.
"We invite the neighbors and everybody in the forest park area to come to meet, mingle and to know the neighborhood," Davila said.
Victor Davila with the Forest Park Civic Association told Western Mass News that the annual event is held on a different street every year.
With the road blocked off, it gives neighbors an opportunity to come together and celebrate.
"It's a lot of fun, it gives a sense of community. We take pride here in forest park and the sense of community that we have here," Davila said.
The event featured music, food, and activities for children.
Laura Walsh was born and raised in Forest Park and grew up going to the Illumination Nights.
She now serves as a member of the Civic Association.
"It's great, I love it. We just had the kids parade and it's just so fun and emerging to see a bunch of kids riding down the terrace with their bikes decorated, there was a rainbow and a unicorn bike and things like that really help kids build a sense of community and neighborhood," Walsh said.
Neighbors were also encouraged to decorate their porches, and dozens of people walked around meeting their neighbors.
Even though the event is held in the Forest Park neighborhood, everyone is invited to attend.
The 31st Annual Illumination Night will take place on Father's Day weekend next year.
