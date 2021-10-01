SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Good news for the zoo in Forest Park, as they secure more funding for their annual operations.
Zoo and state officials gathered to announce $50,000 that was allocated for the zoo, which cares for more than 240 animals daily, including several endangered species.
Officials said Friday's announcement will help keep the zoo functioning.
"The $50,000 will really enable us to continue offering the same high-quality care we have been offering our animals for many years," Forest Park and Education Center Executive Director Sarah Tisto said.
The zoo in Forest Park also provides camps during summer and school vacation weeks, as well as job training and internships in the fields of biology, veterinary medicine, and animal care.
