GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An exclusive story as two Granby residents team up to save a dog dumped on the side of the road.
They’re hoping the dog gets a second chance before it's too late.
“I mean I just really hope he can find a home because it’s keeping me up at night,“ Granby resident Samantha Pohner said.
Pohner picked up this abandoned dog while driving home last Wednesday. The young pit bull has been housed at the Granby Pound for the last five days.
Pohner posted on Facebook, and while she was unable to find the rightful owner, she received a message from Sadie Stevens, who has fostered dogs in the past. She has been stopping by multiple times a day to spend time with the neglected dog.
“I just have been wanting to make sure this is not a traumatic experience for him, so he can come out on the other side and find a nice happy home,” Stevens said.
She said in only a short time, she’s seen a big transformation.
“It’s been amazing; it’s only been a couple of days. The first day I came, you could tell he was super uncertain now he is just like totally different already super playful, really wants to be with people,” Stevens explained.
As for the dog’s name...
“We decided on Chance, just because, you know, giving him a chance,” Pohner said.
We reached out to Pam Peebles, the Executive Director of the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center. She said state regulations require wandering dogs to be held for seven days in case an owner comes forward. After that, Chance’s future may be uncertain.
“After that, it’s up to the individual town or municipality, what policies they have to oversee what happens with the dogs,” Peebles explained.
Stevens has offered to step up.
“When I reached out, I said if he needs a foster, I will take him. I absolutely don’t want to see him euthanized,” Stevens said.
But with dogs of their own, Pohner and Stevens said they want to help find Chance his own forever home.
“He’s always kissing and full of love so you know hopefully, we can find him a good home,” Pohner said.
We spoke with Sean O’Brien of Rainbow Rescues, who said there is a plan to give Chance an assessment later this week and move forward with the process.
