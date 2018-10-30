SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- What do the Boston Red Sox and the American International College baseball team have in common?
Well, the championship coach Dana LeVangie played at AIC and the program is proud to have a World Series champion as an alumni.
A baseball field in the middle of Springfield was once home to a world champion.
LeVangie was a player for the AIC Yellow Jackets back in the early 90s and most recently is the pitching coach for the Boston Red Sox.
It's a connection that the current baseball program is happy to have.
"We are just really proud of what he has done and it's been a journey and a different journey for a pitching coach and it doesn't surprise me to have the success that he's had," said AIC head baseball coach Nick Callini.
The Red Sox pitchers were the center of a lot of scrutiny this season. Many people didn't think they were good enough to win a World Series.
However, those people were wrong and LeVangie was a big part of that.
An AIC hall of famer, LeVangie was brought in by manager Alex Cora this season and they did things differently and that played out over the 2018 season as Coach Callini watched from home.
"The creativity that they had in the way they used their pitchers, it was something I certainly learned by watching games and listening to interviews and talking and texting with him," Callini added.
LeVangie has been back to campus a few times in the 25 years since he graduated and this program hopes to grow that relationship.
"I think he is proud of it and we are certainly proud of him and we are working to develop the relationship as much as we can," Callini said.
Red Sox Nation will be able to see a little piece of Springfield at the championship parade on Wednesday.
Western Mass News is your home for Red Sox World Series parade coverage tomorrow. We'll be live in Boston all day long as the Sox celebrate their championship with friends and fans.
