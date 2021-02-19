WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A devastating injury leaves a high school hockey player in critical condition after suffering a spinal cord injury, following a crash headfirst into the board of the hockey rink.
Bishop Feehan's A.J. Quetta is currently in a specialized rehabilitation center in Atlanta, furthering his treatment.
One former athlete from western Mass. experienced a similar situation, also receiving care from the same rehab place as A.J.
A.J. is currently getting treatment at the Shepherd Rehabilitation Center in Atlanta for the spinal cord injury he suffered a month ago.
Western Mass News spoke with Wilbraham's 22-year-old Alex Scafuri, who's currently paralyzed after being hit by a drunk driver when he was just 16-years-old. Scafuri also went to the same rehab center in Atlanta as A.J. and believes A.J. is in great hands.
"When I was 16, I was longboarding home from volleyball tryouts, and a drunk driver had come up from behind me and hit me, left me on the road, and ran," Scafuri said.
He was just a teen when Scafuri realized his life would change forever after enduring a tragedy that left him paralyzed.
"I'm a C-4,5 spinal cord injury, which means I have my deltoids and my biceps, so I don't have triceps, I don't have wrist function, and if I had wrist function, it would make being independent a lot easier because you can pick stuff up, and do motor stuff," he explained.
Initially rushed to Springfield's Baystate Medical Center, receiving treatment there, Scafuri was then sent to Atlanta's Shepherd Rehabilitation Center for three months, similar to A.J. Quetta, the hockey player from Bishop Feehan who suffered a spinal cord injury in his game against Pope Francis.
"Once they diagnosed me and everything, they were like, 'Ok, you have to go to a rehab afterward,' and my family looked into it and tried to figure out which would have the best adolescent program, to be with other kids in my situation and we found Shepherd, and it was amazing," he explained.
Scafuri told Western Mass News, in one of the scariest times of his life, the rehab center provided him with real comfort.
"Their PTs, OTs, they're very experienced. They're good with working on adjusting you to life, teaching you everything. I feel like I've learned so much there. I feel like I could be a doctor at this point," he said.
A.J. arrived there on Tuesday, and his army told Western Mass News he worked extremely hard on day one.
"I can't wait for tomorrow," A.J. said.
Scafuri added that he's not the least bit surprised with A.J.'s response, simply because Shepherd is just that good.
"They give you awards and stuff, they do this thing called, "Fun Friday," where you go out and go to the mall. There's this one girl who liked horseback riding, so she went horseback riding, and they show you that you can do stuff that you used to do," he explained.
Scafuri's message to A.J. and his family...
"Never give up, keep working out, cause you can get stronger with what you have and all that," he said. "If they ever have any questions or anything, or concerns, I'm always one click away."
