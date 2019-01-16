A former Amherst Regional High School volunteer basketball coach accused of raping a 14-year-old girl is expected to take a plea-deal today.
In 2017, Anthony Florio Jr. pleaded not guilty to more than a dozen charges stemming from the alleged relationship with the young girl.
The include enticing a child under 16 and several counts of posing a child in the nude.
