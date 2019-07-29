GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A former Belchertown police chief has been arrested and charged with operating under the influence.
Granby Police Lt. Kevin O'Grady said that Francis Fox was arrested shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday.
Investigators told Western Mass News they were called for reports of an erratic operator near East State Street.
O'Grady said Fox, who was driving a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, is charged with OUI and a marked lanes violation.
Fox resigned from the Belchertown Police Department in 2015, after being pulled over and driven home by a Granby police officer.
