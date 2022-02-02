SPRINGFIELD, MA – With the 2022 election nine months away, the race for Massachusetts Attorney General is heating up.
A second candidate announced her candidacy Wednesday and she is holding a news conference in downtown Springfield Wednesday evening.
Andrea Campbell is a former Boston city councilor and unsuccessfully ran for mayor last year, but now she has her eyes set on a new goal as she officially launched her campaign at an event Wednesday morning in Dorchester.
The attorney general seat is now wide open as Maura Healey is running for governor of the Commonwealth.
Campbell spoke to western Massachusetts residents at White Lion Brewery Wednesday evening, saying she will focus her campaign on education, economic development, affordable housing, and public health among other things.
"So, I'm going to get out here and remind folks, including those who distrust government, that it would be a mistake if they do not pay attention to this attorney general’s race because the Attorney General's office has the varying ability to change their lives, their daily lives, though struggling with all the issues I've talked about, including, of course, food and security,” said Campbell. “Those, of course, who were incarcerated and often left behind and so many other issues.”
There is currently one other person who has announced their candidacy, and that is Labor Attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan. Western Mass News reached out to her, and she said, in part, quote:
My career is defined by taking on big challenges and delivering big results. Western Massachusetts families could use a win right now... They need someone to have their back, and that’s exactly what I’ll do as Attorney General. Bay Staters can count on me to stand up for them because I’ve already been doing the work for decades. I’ve stood shoulder-to-shoulder with our waitresses, truck drivers, firefighters, janitors, helping them recoup hundreds of millions of dollars that corporate America stole from them.
Both candidates are running as democrats.
