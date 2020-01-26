(WGGB/WSHM) - People all over the world are shocked and dismayed after learning that basketball star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.
Seven people were also killed in the crash, including the former manager of the Brewster Whitecaps, John Altobelli.
The team tweeted out Sunday that John's wife, Keri, and his daughter, Alyssa, were also killed in the crash along with John.
Altobelli managed the Cape Cod League team from 2012 to 2014.
John is survived by his son, JJ, and his other daughter, Alexis.
The NTSB is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.
