SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The community steps up the call for more transparency following the murder almost 50 years ago of a western Mass. 13-year-old altar boy.

This just a day after we learned of evidence tying now deceased former Catholic priest Richard Lavigne to the crime.

Western Mass News spoke to a former classmate and friend of the victim.

His former classmate tells us she remembers sitting next to Danny Croteau in class and now feeling sad she didn't know what he was going through at the time.

“You know, you’re a kid, it’s not expected you know, it was sad,” classmate Maureen O’Sullivan said.

Flowers placed on the Springfield gravestone of Danny Croteau by a former classmate and friend, a place Danny’s parents also came to mourn his death over the many years before they died. Danny's father was seen here in this video back in 2004.

O’Sullivan sharing with Western Mass News the moments that led up to his body being discovered in the Chicopee River back in 1972.

“The word on the street was that yeah he was gone and people were out looking. I just feel bad I sat in the classroom with this kid who was going through what he was going through and knew nothing,” O’Sullivan explained.

Defrocked Catholic priest Richard Lavigne, a longtime suspect, was formally tied to Danny’s murder on Monday. The Hampden District Attorney said he had the evidence to charge Lavigne with murder, had he not died this past Friday.

On Tuesday, O’Sullivan joined a rally calling for the Diocese of Springfield to release any information they have on the case and any other files of other clergy sexual abusers they know of.

“We are still outside on the sidewalk of a Catholic church, Catholic Diocese asking a bishop to be open, honest, and transparent,” Road to Recovery Co-founder Robert Hoatson said.

O’Sullivan said Danny’s death and the many sexual abuse allegations against priests that have come out over the years made her take a step back from the Catholic church.

“I feel like there is a lot of good priests, a lot of good nuns I was taught by, and then there’s those that just were evil, and we have a hard time, the Diocese of Springfield has a hard time coming to groups with that and standing up,” O’Sullivan said.

She’s calling on the DA's office to release the full clips of audio recordings from Lavigne confessing he was the last person to see Danny alive.

O’Sullivan offers her condolences to anyone who has ever been a victim of sexual abuse.

The Hampden District Attorney’s office has set-up a sexual abuse hotline. If a victim of clergy sexual abuse would like to make a report, you can call (413) 800-2958.

In addition, the Diocese has its own confidential abuse reporting hotline. That can be reached by calling (800) 842-9055 or the report can be made by email to reportabuse@diospringfield.org.