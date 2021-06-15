SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A former corrections officer is now facing murder charges after investigators said he killed his father Monday morning at a convenience store in Springfield.

The incident happened in broad daylight on Central Street, and Tuesday morning the suspect faced a judge.

Genesis Arias-Santos pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

This happening at the Buzy Bee convenience store on Central Street, where people say the victim was beloved.

“It’s just a senseless shooting,” Jeannette Grenier said.

Each candle placed in front of the Buzy Bee convenience store is another reminder that someone cared about Humberto Santos.

Those who frequent the store said Humberto worked there each day until Monday morning.

That’s when Springfield Police said they were called to the store for reports of a gunshot victim. Inside, they say Humberto died of his injuries.

The Hampden District Attorney tells us Humberto’s son, Genesis Arias-Santos, is the suspect charged with murder.

“It was like a regular Monday morning. He gets up, 7 o’clock, and he’d leave out of the house by eight and be up here at the store,” Grenier said.

Grenier tells Western Mass News that Humberto was her landlord.

“He helped me out when I needed a place to live, and he offered me a home. I’m not homeless anymore because of him,” Grenier said.

And that with his death, the community lost a generous soul.

“Nobody really helps people out when they’re homeless,” Grenier said.

25-year-old Genesis Arias-Santos pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning to murder charges.

Hampden County officials said Genesis is a former corrections officer.

Now he is being held behind bars without the right to bail.

“It makes me think that you know this area is not safe anymore,” Grenier said.

Springfield Police said Genesis returned to the scene of the crime later on Monday and was brought to the hospital for a medical episode before he could be identified as a suspect.

Police say after an investigation, Genesis was arrested late Monday night while still in the hospital.