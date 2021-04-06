SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The former East-Coast overseer of the Latin Kings has pleaded guilty to drug and racketeering charges.
Prosecutors said 41-year-old Michael Cecchetelli of Springfield led the Latin Kings criminal activity along the East Coast.
He served as a conduit between the eastern region and the Latin Kings national leadership in Chicago.
Cecchetelli was arrested in Springfield back in December 2019, alongside 62 other alleged members of the Latin Kings.
According to the acting U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts, Cetchetelli pleaded guilty to a RICO conspiracy charge, which could result in a sentence of up to 20 years of prison and a fine of $250,000.
His sentencing date is set for July 8.
