EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is digging deeper into reports of child abuse at The Arbors Kids daycare in East Longmeadow.
A former teacher from the facility has been charged with multiple counts of risk of injury to a child and assault and battery.
Officials with The Arbors Kids in East Longmeadow said teacher Jennifer Callahan was fired weeks ago, but she's now charged criminally in connection with two incidents involving a two-year-old female student at the school.
Western Mass News has obtained court documents, revealing details of the police investigation into reported child abuse at The Arbors Kids in East Longmeadow.
Police documented what they saw on the facility's video cameras, on November 5, 2019 and November 7, 2019.
Investigators said they watched video footage from November 5, reportedly showing teacher Jennifer Callahan approach a two-year-old female student on a cot. In documents, they said Callahan: "...flips her over to her stomach, and places a blanket over the top half of her body including her head and appears to walk away."
Police said they saw Callahan come back in the video seconds later and, after straddling the child, they said Callahan: "...appears to sit on the ground and lay her body across the 2yo female pinning her to the ground." They added that "the child can be viewed kicking her legs and attempting to what appears to be get the teacher and the blanket off of her."
Police then recounted video footage they viewed from November 7, saying they witnessed Callahan approach the same two-year-old child on a cot. Police said they witness Callahan straddle the child: "...pulling her towards the bottom of the cot and places a blanket over her head."
Police said, in the video, Callahan then picks the child up and brings her to the hallway. They said they witness Callahan take the child and "...place her on the ground, face down with the blanket over her head leaning against the child."
From there, police said the view is obstructed by a table and then recounted cell phone video provided to them by a witness. Police said in the cell phone video, they can hear Callahan: "...taunting the 2yo female with her words threatening to pinch the child telling the child 'you pinched and bit me, do again and see what happens.'"
In the documents, police said they were notified about the incidents on November 18. They said Callahan agreed to be interviewed. In the documents, police said: "Callahan stated that this is common practice to cover the childrens [sic] heads with blankets at the facility and had done it before."
Western Mass News reached out to The Arbors daycare facility and they confirm they do not instruct their teachers to cover childrens' heads with blankets. They told Western Mass News they are reinforcing their mandated reporter training for staff.
The full statement from Jason Robertson, principal with Arbors Kids, appears below:
“We are aware of a complaint that a teacher used inappropriate restraint to help calm a child under our care. We are appalled and are sorry for the family and child affected as well as the other families we serve.”
“Members of The Arbors Kids on-site staff have met with representatives of the Department of Children and Families and the Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care. We are fully cooperating with and doing all we can to facilitate the investigation and to improve upon our policies and procedures.”
“As a result of this situation we will be reinforcing the mandated reporter training of our staff to underscore that immediate reporting of behavior witnessed by any of our staff and teachers which they have reason to believe is abuse or neglect is mandatory. We are crafting a new policy regarding parent notification when a child is involved in an incident. We will also be implementing a new policy on communicating with parents should a serious issue involving their child arise. We know we have to regain trust as we move forward.”
“As a family-owned business, we value the trust parents and caregivers have invested in The Arbors Kids. We take seriously our philosophy of providing a childcare program that offers a safe, nurturing environment, providing children the ability to explore, grow and learn. Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our children, and we will do all that we can to continue to maintain the trust of the families we serve.”
We reached out to Callahan's attorney, who declined to go on-camera. He said Callahan denies all allegations of child abuse.
Callahan is due back in court on April 15.
