NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A former employee of Smith College is getting national media attention.

Jodi Shaw resigned from her position in February, claiming the school created a racially hostile environment.

Shaw used to work in residence life at Smith College, a return to her alma mater, but in November of 2020, she said she was put on leave after filing an internal complaint about racial equity initiatives at the school and posting a video about it online.

Shaw told Western Mass News she was criticized during a professional development training about race, where she declined to speak in the group about her own race.

“It was about public shaming and it was about the fact that now even if I abstain, purely my abstinence or my not showing up to optional groups for example, could be and will be framed as an act of aggression or white fragility,” Shaw explained.

Shaw also said when she worked at Smith as a part-time librarian in 2018, she was told she couldn't perform a rap for students at orientation.

“I was told within a week of this performance that I could not do it because I’m white and this is significant because I was up for a job and pulling this off in a successful manner would have been a real coup for my résumé,” Shaw added.

Shaw claims the second incident happened shortly after 2018 incident where a Black student accused a white staff member of racial bias, another incident that garnered national attention. As Western Mass News covered back in 2018, independent investigators said they did not find indicators that race was a factor in that staff member's actions.

Fast-forward to February of 2021, Shaw resigned and her story has garnered attention from Forbes and FOX News.

Western Mass News reached out to Smith College for a statement and they directed us to a letter issued by the president. In it, she said she doesn’t normally comment on personnel matters like this.

Smith College President Kathleen McCartney said, in part:

"The employee suggests that Smith tried to buy her silence. But it was the employee herself who demanded payment of an exceptionally large sum in exchange for dropping a threatened legal claim and agreeing to standard confidentiality provisions..."

Shaw claimed she did request a sum of money, but said it wasn't intended for her own use.

“I thought well, maybe if I can get enough so that if I can’t, if I can’t speak out about this anymore at Smith, I can help others do that,” Shaw said.

Shaw started a GoFundMe for her legal bills and living expenses now that she is unemployed. It has raised nearly double the initial $150,000 goal and Shaw said she plans to put everything over that goal into a fund for others in her position.

McCartney's letter called Shaw's accusations baseless and addressed the racial equality courses for staff, saying, in part:

"The aim of our equity and inclusion training is never to shame or ostracize. Rather, the goal is to facilitate authentic conversations that help to overcome the barriers between us, and the college welcomes constructive criticism of our workshops and trainings..."

Shaw, on the other hand, said she has filed a complaint with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination. Her lawyer confirms that’s the prerequisite step to filing any type of discrimination lawsuit in the courts.