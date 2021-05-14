SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Former Fall River Mayor, 29-year-old Jasiel Correia was found guilty of 21 out of 24 charges against him Friday.
The counts include wire fraud, and tax fraud, in relation to his Sno Owl app. After the verdict, the judge allowed Correia to be released with a tracking bracelet. A sentencing hearing will be help on Sept. 20.
