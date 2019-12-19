BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A federal grand jury has indicted the former manager of Springfield's two public golf courses, Franconia and Veterans Memorial.
Kevin M. Kennedy of East Longmeadow is charged with multiple counts, including conspiracy to defraud the U.S., four counts of wire fraud, eight counts of money laundering, and four counts of filing a false tax return.
Kent S. Pecoy and Jason Pecoy, both of Wilbraham, were also charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States.
According to the indictment, Kennedy allegedly embezzled green fees and cart fees that were owed to the city by stealing cash directly from the city's cash register and by diverting payments to his company, Kennedy Golf Management.
He then allegedly used the stolen money for personal expenditures, including building homes in East Longmeadow and west Dennis, and failed to report the income on his 2010 through 2014 tax returns
In addition, the indictment charges that, from 2009 through 2016, Kennedy conspired with Kent Pecoy, the owner of Kent Pecoy and Sons Construction, and his son, Jason, to obstruct and impede the IRS and the collection of taxes by concealing Kennedy's cash payments for the construction of his East Longmeadow and west Dennis homes.
The charges provide for hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines and the potential for decades in prison.
