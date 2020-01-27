GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A former Greenfield police sergeant has been found guilty in connection with a crash that killed a New Hampshire man.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that a district court jury convicted 50-year-old James Rode on Monday on a charge of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation.
The charge stemmed from an October 2017 crash that killed 29-year-old James Arcellana of Hinsdale, NH.
Carey explained that Rode was responding to a call for an erratic driver around 8 p.m. on October 1, 2017 when his police cruiser hit Arcellana's car at the intersection of High and Sanderson Streets.
Arcellana died from his injuries three days later.
"Massachusetts State Police investigators determined that Rode was driving 84 miles an hour in a 30-miles-an-hour zone just seconds prior to the crash. Witnesses also reported that Rode’s cruiser’s siren was not activated prior to the crash," Carey noted.
Rode was sentenced Monday to two years in the House of Correction, nine months of which he must serve. The remaining sentence is suspended for two years. The conviction also carries a mandatory 15-year loss of license.
“This was a tragic and avoidable crash that changed the lives of many people on all sides of this case...We are thankful to the jury for their service, and for carefully considering all of the evidence in this difficult case," said Northwestern First Asst. District Attorney Steven Gagne in a statement.
Following the incident, Rode was later terminated from the Greenfield Police Department by then-Mayor William Martin. That termination, Carey said, has been appealed to the state's Civil Service Commission.
