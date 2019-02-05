SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A federal jury has convicted a former Hadley Police officer with unreasonable force and then trying to falsify the incident report.
The U.S. Attorney's office said that 49-year-old Christopher Roeder of Agawam was found guilty on Tuesday on one count of deprivation of rights under color of law and one count of falsification of a document.
"Evidence presented at trial established that, on April 3, 2017, Roeder struck an arrestee in the face without legal justification, while the arrestee was seated on a bench in the Hadley Police Department booking area," the U.S. Attorney's office added in a statement.
That hit fractured the arrestee’s nose and required plastic surgery to fix.
Prosecutors then noted that Roeder tried to obstruct the investigation into the assault by falsifying his police report describing the incident.
“Police officers put themselves at risk for the public good every day. The defendant, however, diminished the sacrifices of his fellow officers by violating the constitutional rights of an arrestee. Law enforcement officers are rightfully held to a higher standard and, on the very rare occasions when officers refuse to meet that standard, they will be held to account," said U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling in a statement.
Roeder's sentence will be imposed by a federal district court judge based on sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.